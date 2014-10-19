Latest:

Dash up

by Jack Weller on October 19, 2014

IMG_2875-0.JPG

Watch our video review to see how the new obstacle besting game scored.

Paper Trial

by Jack Weller on October 19, 2014

IMG_2854-0.PNG

Paper Trial is the new free hot craze circulating the iOS App Store now, watch our video Review to see how it scored!

Flappy Thrones

by Jack Weller on October 18, 2014

IMG_2855-0.JPG

Check our video Review to see what happens when Flappy Bird Enters the world of Game of Thrones

Daddy Long Legs

by Jack Weller on October 17, 2014

IMG_2856.PNG

Daddy long legs has tip toed it’s way onto the iOS store, will it stand upright or will it fall flat
http://youtu.be/BHz3L5g-PDs

Show my Homework

by Jack Weller on October 16, 2014

IMG_2857.PNG

The new school based app allows users to keep track of their Homework
http://youtu.be/8aK9I8znXlA

